A$AP Rocky Puts Arm Around Rihanna's Waist in Barbados, Split Rumors BS

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are tied at the hip despite breakup rumors … literally, take a look for yourself.

Here’s video, obtained of TMZ, of the couple at an airport terminal in Barbados Friday -- where they’re shoulder-to-shoulder, and eventually … waist to waist, thanks to Rocky’s wrap-around with his arm.

He brings in her close as they exit … the first glimpse of clear PDA we’ve seen between them since all this nasty gossip surfaced this past week.

Photos of this outing popped up over the weekend, but paps weren’t able to capture A/R embracing like this. It certainly seems to put all this nonsense to bed -- namely, they’re clearly together, and not split up as the internet would have you believe.

We’d already been told by our sources that the whole thing was BS, but now ... here’s visual evidence to prove it even further for those who might still have their (unfounded) doubts.

And in case that wasn’t enough, the woman A$AP is alleged to have cheated on Rihanna with -- Amina Muaddi -- shut it down herself, calling all the speculation an “unfounded lie.”

As you know, RiRi is carrying Rocky’s baby -- and looks like she’s ready to pop any day now. Rihanna announced her pregnancy back in January ... she and Rocky have been dating since 2020, this after knowing each other for years.