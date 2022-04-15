Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Cheating and Breakup Rumors Untrue, Source

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Cheating, Breakup Rumors Untrue ... Source Says

4/15/2022 6:33 AM PT
TMZ/Getty

There's a story buzzing around that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky split because he cheated on her, but a source directly connected to both artists -- who has regular interaction with them -- tells TMZ ... neither the breakup claim, or the cheating is true.

The story that's circulating claims Rihanna called it quits with A$AP after she caught him cheating with shoe designer, Amina Muaddi. Muaddi does have a connection to RiRi -- she's a shoe designer for Rihanna's Fenty brand.

Splash News

Our source first said, "100% false on both counts," and then added, "1 million percent not true. They're fine."

Worth noting that yesterday -- as the rumor was bubbling up -- Amina reposted recent pics of Rihanna out and about in West Hollywood. That would have been an odd move if she really were cheating with A$AP.

Rihanna's Pregnant Pics
Launch Gallery
Rihanna's Baby Bump Launch Gallery
Getty

As you know, Rihanna is pregnant with A$AP's baby. Unclear when she's due, but based on pics she seems to be far along. She's on the cover of Vogue this month, and in the issue, she gushes about A$AP and their relationship.

The couple got together back in November, 2020. They had been friends for years before hooking up.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later