Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Cheating and Breakup Rumors Untrue, Source

There's a story buzzing around that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky split because he cheated on her, but a source directly connected to both artists -- who has regular interaction with them -- tells TMZ ... neither the breakup claim, or the cheating is true.

The story that's circulating claims Rihanna called it quits with A$AP after she caught him cheating with shoe designer, Amina Muaddi. Muaddi does have a connection to RiRi -- she's a shoe designer for Rihanna's Fenty brand.

Our source first said, "100% false on both counts," and then added, "1 million percent not true. They're fine."

Worth noting that yesterday -- as the rumor was bubbling up -- Amina reposted recent pics of Rihanna out and about in West Hollywood. That would have been an odd move if she really were cheating with A$AP.

As you know, Rihanna is pregnant with A$AP's baby. Unclear when she's due, but based on pics she seems to be far along. She's on the cover of Vogue this month, and in the issue, she gushes about A$AP and their relationship.