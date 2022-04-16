Rihanna Out with A$AP Rocky in Barbados, Cheating Rumors BS

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are very much together, just like we said they were, despite the internet buzzing that they split.

RiRi and A$AP looked chill as her baby bump was on full display. Rihanna wore a colorful mini dress in what could turn into the modern maternity wear. She certainly pulls it off!

As you probably know, there were stories that A$AP had cheated on Rihanna with a woman who works for Fenty and that they had broken up. As we reported, our R/A sources called BS on both counts and now there's visual proof.

BTW ... the "other woman" -- Amina Muaddi -- also weighed in ... "I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously."