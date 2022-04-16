Rihanna Out with A$AP Rocky in Barbados, Cheating Rumors BS
Rihanna Out with A$AP in Barbados ... Told You So!!!
4/16/2022 7:02 AM PT
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are very much together, just like we said they were, despite the internet buzzing that they split.
RiRi and A$AP looked chill as her baby bump was on full display. Rihanna wore a colorful mini dress in what could turn into the modern maternity wear. She certainly pulls it off!
As you probably know, there were stories that A$AP had cheated on Rihanna with a woman who works for Fenty and that they had broken up. As we reported, our R/A sources called BS on both counts and now there's visual proof.
BTW ... the "other woman" -- Amina Muaddi -- also weighed in ... "I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously."
The couple got together back in November, 2020 after being friends for years before hooking up. Rihanna dropped her pregnancy announcement back in January of this year.