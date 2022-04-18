Wyatt Russell Finds Buyer for $2.8M Studio City Home

Actor Wyatt Russell has just sealed the deal and unloaded his Studio City home.

Wyatt, the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, sold his Spanish home for just under $2.9M ... making quite a big profit since snagging it, back in 2019.

The hockey player turned actor and his actress wife, Meredith Hagner, purchased the pad for just under $1.7M ... 6 months before they got hitched.

The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad is full of color and charm. It has cool features ... including a pink arched gate, beamed ceilings and 3 fireplaces.

And, of course, an abundance of light!

If you step outdoors, there's a pool and spa, veggie garden and covered outdoor dining ... so, lots for the next resident to enjoy.

The Hollywood couple won't be too far away, either. They reportedly scooped up a slightly bigger home in Santa Monica for $5.4 million earlier this year ... after welcoming their first child last March.