Kelvin Joseph Working Out With Dallas Cowboys Amid Murder Investigation

Despite reportedly being a person of interest in a murder investigation, Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph did work out with the team on Monday and is participating in Dallas' offseason program.

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones confirmed that Joseph was with the team to begin this week ... saying on 105.3 The Fan that Joseph will be in and around Dallas' facility as police continue to investigate a March 18 murder.

"We're waiting to get all of the information," Jones said. "But, in the meantime, he was here yesterday, participating in the offseason program."

Jones added he and the team were "not going to comment further on any of the details at this point."

According to Yahoo Sports, police interviewed Joseph after they believed he was seen on video near where a 20-year-old man died in a shooting on March 18.

Cops say the victim was killed after people in a black SUV shot at him following an altercation in a nearby street.

Joseph's attorney, Barry Sorrels, said last week that Joseph was a passenger in the car in which the gunshots came from ... though he said Joseph did not pull the trigger.

Cops say they arrested 28-year-old Aries Jones and 21-year-old Tivione English over the weekend in connection with the homicide -- but they have yet to confirm or deny if Joseph is in the clear or not.

The Cowboys said in a statement last week that they were aware of Joseph's "possible connection" to the incident ... and said they were cooperating with authorities.

Jones added in his interview Tuesday, "We're obviously getting a lot of details here. But, that's all we're going to say at this point."