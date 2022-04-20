Devin Booker Fist Bumps Baby Mid-Play In Suns' Playoff Game

Devin Booker turned the toughest shot in the Suns' playoff game Tuesday night into the cutest ... dapping up a baby to celebrate a wild make!!!

The Phoenix star's adorable interaction with the courtside toddler happened after he drilled a stepback jumper to end the first quarter of the Suns vs. Pelicans game.

DEVIN BOOKER's 1st Half 🔥



31 Points

12/18 Shooting

7/10 Threes

1 Fist-Bump With A Baby pic.twitter.com/V5vffeJm9T — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 20, 2022 @Ballislife

Booker dribbled to get some space and knocked down a 2-pointer before the buzzer sounded ... and then he fist bumped a toddler!

The scene was super sweet, Booker was gentle with the baby's little knuckles -- and, his own girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, appeared to love it all too!!

KJ posted video of her view of the play on IG -- seemingly enjoying every second of it.

Unfortunately for Booker ... his night took a turn for the worse about two quarters later -- because in the third, he injured his hamstring and couldn't return to action.

Devin Booker went to the locker room late in the 3rd quarter. Suns coach Monty Williams told TNT that Booker may have a hamstring injury 😱



He is OUT for the remainder of Game 2pic.twitter.com/0e9ADiB1Ib — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2022 @ClutchPointsApp

The Suns went on to lose without the star, 125-114 ... and there's now big concern in Phoenix about his availability for the rest of the playoffs.