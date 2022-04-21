Shaquille O'Neal Says He'll Coach Lakers For $25 Million A Year

Shaquille O'Neal is responding to Master P's interest in coaching the Lakers together ... saying he's totally down for the job -- if they cough up $25 million a year.

Remember, the rap legend recently told TMZ Sports he wants to take Frank Vogel's old gig at the head of the bench in L.A. ... adding he'd love to have the Big Aristotle join him on the coaching staff.

Play video content APRIL 2022 TMZSports.com

Shaq got wind of the interview ... and it may not be the best news for P, 'cause the 4-time champ wants a fortune to take the job.

"If the Lakers offer me $25 million a year for 4 years, I'll coach the Lakers," Shaq said on The Big Podcast. "I need a 4-year contract. I'll coach them right now."

Here's the catch -- Shaq says he's not a package deal with P ... and if the No Limit mastermind doesn't get the gig, he's still interested.

"If they offered me $25M a year for 4 years, I'd coach the Lakers." 👀@SHAQ ponders a coaching career on #TheBigPodcast: https://t.co/wpZ6zHYULF pic.twitter.com/SDrN1AbDlc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 21, 2022 @NBAonTNT

"Let's just say they have a conversation with Master P and they don't pick him, now I'll just go in as a side meet and say, 'Hey, I know you didn't wanna consider my good friend Master P, but if you want me, this is the fee.'"

Now, Shaq's demands legit would never happen -- the highest-paid coach in the NBA right now is Gregg Popovich, who's raking in $11 million.