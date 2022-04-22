Kanye West Raps About His Family on Pusha T's New Album

Pusha T's new album features a few verses from Kanye West, who used his guest spot to spill some of his feelings about his family situation ... and also some famous real estate.

Ye pops up on 2 songs ... "Dreamin Of The Past" and "Rock N Roll," and not shockingly he's got the divorce from Kim Kardashian and his kids on his mind.

In "Rock N Roll," he says, "I ain't come to pick up the kids to pick a fight" ... seemingly referencing the arguments he claims to have had with Kim about spending time with their 4 children.

Then, on "Dreamin Of The Past" he raps about the importance of keeping a family together. Some of his lyrics include ... "Born in the manger, the son of a stranger ... When daddy's not home, the family's in danger."

The good news is ... Ye's got some lighter lines too.

We know he's big into pricey real estate, and that comes up in 'Dreamin' when he drops these lyrics ... "I used to watch the Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine ... Could have bought it but I ain't like the way the kitchen designed."

As you know, Ye hasn't backed down from speaking his mind through music ... his song "Eazy" with The Game features the verse, "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."

The claymation music video showed him dragging Pete with a bag over his head, and then planting him in the ground up to his neck.