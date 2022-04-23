Travis Scott Releases First Song Since Astroworld Tragedy, Collab with Future

Travis Scott is back making music after the Astroworld tragedy.

Travis collabed with Future on "Hold That Threat." In the music vid, you see Travis, Future and producer Southside ... Travis sang the chorus ... "Hold that, hold that heater [aka gun]."

Travis and Future also share a joint during the song. And, there's the striptease, courtesy of a woman wearing not a lot.

There's no reference to the tragedy at the Houston festival back in November, where 10 people died. Travis has been laying low for the most part since then, performing at a Coachella after-party recently and hitting up SoFi for a game, but other than that he's kept his head low.

As we reported, Travis is being sued by a number of people who were at the festival, as well as families of those who died. The lawsuits could take years to either settle or litigate, so it's unclear how Travis will manage his career around it.