Pelicans Fans Chant 'F*** Jae Crowder' At Suns' Forward During NBA Playoff Game
New Orleans Pelicans Fans Chant 'F*** Jae Crowder' ... During NBA Playoff Game
4/25/2022 7:26 AM PT
Pelicans fans were all over Suns' forward Jae Crowder last night ... starting an impromptu (and pretty damn loud) "F*** Jae Crowder" chant during the game.
The chant came in the second quarter of Game 4 between the Suns and Pelicans ... Crowder was called for a foul on Brandon Ingram, sending BI to the charity stripe for two free throws.
And, it was clear as day on the game broadcast ... "F*** Jae Crowder!" But, why the animosity?
A fuck Jae Crowder chant just broke out in the smoothie king center. pic.twitter.com/R3MalgNpBz— Hold The Mayo (@snowlikejonn) April 25, 2022 @snowlikejonn
Pels fans probably still have the visual of Crowder going after New Orleans' big man Jaxson Hayes on Friday after refs hit Hayes with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected him.
Hayes barreled into Crowder as if he were a linebacker blowing up a running back ... though, a WWE Superstar would've approved of how Crowder sold the hit.
Jaxson Hayes has been ejected after getting a flagrant 2 for this foul on Jae Crowder. This play was deemed unnecessary and excessive. pic.twitter.com/nDsu9tWvnJ— ESPN (@espn) April 23, 2022 @espn
Jae got off the floor and made a beeline in Hayes' direction before he was stopped by teammate Mikal Bridges.
Hayes was ultimately ejected after refs deemed the play was "unnecessary and excessive."
The good news for fans ... the series is tied 2-2 after New Orleans defeated Phoenix, 118-103. The drama in this one is nowhere near over.