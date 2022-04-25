Pelicans Fans Chant 'F*** Jae Crowder' At Suns' Forward During NBA Playoff Game

Play video content Getty/Courtesy of NBA

Pelicans fans were all over Suns' forward Jae Crowder last night ... starting an impromptu (and pretty damn loud) "F*** Jae Crowder" chant during the game.

The chant came in the second quarter of Game 4 between the Suns and Pelicans ... Crowder was called for a foul on Brandon Ingram, sending BI to the charity stripe for two free throws.

And, it was clear as day on the game broadcast ... "F*** Jae Crowder!" But, why the animosity?

A fuck Jae Crowder chant just broke out in the smoothie king center. pic.twitter.com/R3MalgNpBz — Hold The Mayo (@snowlikejonn) April 25, 2022 @snowlikejonn

Pels fans probably still have the visual of Crowder going after New Orleans' big man Jaxson Hayes on Friday after refs hit Hayes with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected him.

Hayes barreled into Crowder as if he were a linebacker blowing up a running back ... though, a WWE Superstar would've approved of how Crowder sold the hit.

Jaxson Hayes has been ejected after getting a flagrant 2 for this foul on Jae Crowder. This play was deemed unnecessary and excessive. pic.twitter.com/nDsu9tWvnJ — ESPN (@espn) April 23, 2022 @espn

Jae got off the floor and made a beeline in Hayes' direction before he was stopped by teammate Mikal Bridges.

Hayes was ultimately ejected after refs deemed the play was "unnecessary and excessive."