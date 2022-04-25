Rays' Tyler Zombro Gets Standing Ovation In First Game Back Since Line Drive To Head

Play video content MiLB

This is awesome.

Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer Tyler Zombro was met with cheers throughout the stadium on Sunday ... when he took the mound for the first time since his terrifying head injury last June.

Remember, 27-year-old Zombro was hit by a line drive during a minor league game for the Triple-A Durham Bulls ... requiring 16 plates and 32 screws to be installed into his head.

After nearly a year of recovery, Zombro made his big comeback on Sunday ... throwing a scoreless inning against Norfolk.

A welcoming message was displayed on the scoreboard as Zombro took the mound ... and players and coaches from both teams stepped out of the dugout to give the pitcher a standing ovation.

Zombro spoke about his comeback after the game ... saying, "I think it all came kind of full circle there and definitely was a symbol of me 'completing the journey' to be back to performing in Triple-A," according to MLB.

"It stirred up emotions in terms of everything that my support system has done for me -- Rays front office, Durham staff, wife, family, friends, teammates, etc."