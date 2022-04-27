NFL's Laremy Tunsil Turning Draft Day Gas Mask Bong Video Into NFT For Charity

Play video content Foundation

NFL star Laremy Tunsil is turning one of the lowest moments of his life into potentially one of the best for someone ... announcing Wednesday he's making his infamous draft day gas mask bong video into an NFT for charity.

Tunsil said the non-fungible token was minted on Wednesday morning as a 1-of-1 ... adding that a portion of the proceeds that it nets will go toward The Last Prisoner project, an org designed to help those who were jailed for cannabis offenses.

I'm officially moving on and putting this moment in the past.

I'm minting a 1 of 1 NFT of the infamous gas mask video to be listed. A portion of the proceeds will benefit @lastprisonerprj which supports those incarcerated for cannabis offenses. — Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78) April 27, 2022 @KingTunsil78

In announcing the NFT, Tunsil said he hopes the sale and subsequent donation officially puts the day and the moment in his rearview mirror for good.

"I'm looking toward and excited for the future," the Houston Texans left tackle said, "and am grateful for all of those that supported me on my draft night and those that have and will continue to support my journey!"

If you're unfamiliar ... the video -- showing Tunsil smoking a substance out of a gas mask bong -- was posted to the football player's social media without his permission just minutes before the 2016 NFL Draft.

The 2022 #NFL Draft is 17 days away.



A reminder that the entire Laremy Tunsil fiasco was crazy afpic.twitter.com/07876KfUI4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 11, 2022 @NFL_DovKleiman

Tunsil was projected to be a high pick -- perhaps going as early as the top 5 -- before the video's release ... but after it got out, he tumbled to the Miami Dolphins at pick No. 13.

Tunsil has since gone on to have a stellar career -- he's made two Pro Bowls in six seasons -- but he's said the April 2016 night was one of his lowest moments.

"Probably one of the worst feelings I ever experienced in my life," Tunsil said in 2021 in a rare interview about the moment to Complex. "I don't wish that situation, that experience on nobody else."