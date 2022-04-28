LeBron James Shows Off Shredded Bod During Maldives Vacation

Maybe LeBron James is cool with the Lakers missing the playoffs after all -- the King just took his closest friends on a jaw-dropping getaway to the Maldives ... and the vacation looked insane.

Okay, let's be real -- the 4-time champ definitely wishes he was making another run at an NBA title right now ... but hitting up a private island instead definitely doesn't suck.

Bron posted a ton of footage from the trip ... which included bike rides, soaking in the beach waters, riding on boats and enjoying all the food and drink the group could handle.

The group included James' wife, Savannah, longtime trusted friend Ernie Ramos and his wife, Klutch Sports COO Fara Leff, DJ Bamboozle and more.

It was a trip that most people can only dream of ... and we're assuming the whole thing cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.