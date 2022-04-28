The Weeknd Scores New Contract with UMG Label

Fresh off saving the day for Coachella by filling its headliner vacancy when Ye dropped out, The Weeknd is cashing in with his longtime label.

Universal Music Group (UMG) announced Thursday ... Abel and his XO imprint entered a long-term deal that will allow him to remain the big market fixture and globally renowned star he is today.

The label went BIG to show its love for The Weeknd -- "Most powerful man in music," Sir Lucian Grainge, XO founder, Wassim 'SAL' Slaiby, Republic Records Chairman, Monte Lipman, and Universal Music Publishing Group Chairman, Jody Gerson, all gathered to give the singer props.

He enters the new deal as popular as advertised: His 2020 single "Blinding Lights" is the record-holder for the longest-running song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at 90 weeks, his latest album "Dawn FM" set another record for most debut songs on the chart with 24, and he's sold over 75 million albums.