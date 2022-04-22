The Weeknd Jumps Onstage To DJ Party Ahead Of Coachella Performance

Play video content Playitbyear___

The Weeknd isn't about to lose his groove for weekend two of Coachella ... hopping onstage Wednesday night to DJ and sing at a big Hollywood bash.

Check out the video ... T.W.'s clearly feeling it, dancing around as he DJs. At one point, he jumps onstage and sings with Kaytranada and Zack Bia.

As for who hit up the party at the Terminal 27 party ... Leo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Willow Smith, YG, Alexander Wang, Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Beck and The Martinez Brothers.



Abel had a pretty big weekend a few days back ... headlining Coachella last Sunday with Swedish Mafia House.

The Weekend and SMH had an epic night, performing for a massive crowd on night 3 ... taking the stage together and each doing their own songs.

Screw the concept of resting up ... Weeknd's revved up for this coming Sunday, when he'll headline again in the desert near Palm Springs.