Rob Gronkowski Still Up In Air About Football Future ... But 'Staying In Shape'

Rob Gronkowski tells TMZ Sports he's no closer to making a decision on his football future ... but he did admit he's "staying in shape a little bit" just in case.

Tom Brady's all-time favorite target broke it down with Mojo and Babcock on the TMZ Sports show this week -- just days before he's set to throw his "Gronk Beach" bash in Las Vegas.

The tight end says, for now, he's still relaxing and enjoying his offseason -- and is completely up in the air about his gridiron future.

Gronk, though, did say he hasn't completely let himself go -- leaving the door open for a reunion with Brady in Tampa Bay in 2022.

"We'll see," Gronk said. "I'm staying in shape a little bit. So, we'll see if I don't get too out of shape either. That won't be good for me."

Gronkowski joked this weekend could be the one that ultimately kickstarts his prep for an NFL comeback ... saying he might catch some footballs at his Vegas party and get the itch to play again.

Gronk added that he's sure the fiesta will be a workout of its own, too.

"Gronk Beach may be the party that gets me back to football," Rob said with a smile. "Someone's going to throw me a pass on stage, I'll probably catch it, and be like, 'Man, I miss football.'"

Party goes down at Encore Beach Club on Friday ... could a decision follow soon after???