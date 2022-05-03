Dwayne Haskins' Wife Remembers QB On 25th Birthday, 'My Twin Flame'

Dwayne Haskins' wife just penned a beautiful tribute to her "soulmate, lover, & best friend" ... on what would've been the late quarterback's 25th birthday.

Kalabrya Haskins shared the emotional message on her IG page on Tuesday -- adding photos and videos of the happy memories they shared before his tragic death on April 9.

"King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a halo, instead of a crown for his mane," Kalabrya wrote in the post. "Life without you here brings so much pain."

"But today we celebrate your 25th reign. Your light was so bright, words can't begin to explain… How proud I am of the man you became."

Kalabyra -- who married the former Pittsburgh Steelers QB in 2021 -- called Dwayne her "twin flame" ... and promised to always honor his name.

Play video content

"Until we unite after this life again," she said, "Your soulmate, lover, & best friend."

The Haskins Family Foundation -- which was established by Haskins' parents, Tamara and Dwayne Sr., in 2021 -- also paid tribute to the former football player on his birthday by launching a new scholarship in his name.

They're also planning to have a moment of silence Tuesday night, and are asking everyone to join.

"This is a tribute to Dwayne Haskins Kr. born on May 3, 1997, turning 25 today," they said. "Please join us for a moment of silence at 8 PM tonight for one minute and reflect on the memories that he has brought to your life with his affectionate smile."