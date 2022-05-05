Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
DaBaby Cleared in North Carolina Property Shooting

DaBaby No Charges In NC Estate Shooting

5/5/2022 11:04 AM PT
DaBaby
DaBaby claimed self-defense when he shot a man who randomly breached his North Carolina property -- and it looks like prosecutors agree with the rapper -- he won't be charged.

In legal docs obtained by TMZ, the Iredell County D.A. says it reviewed the case and has made the decision not to proceed with any charges.

TMZ broke the story back in April ... a man scaled DaBaby's estate walls and was eventually shot in the leg after exchanging words with the superstar rapper.

The eerie 911 call also showcased a cool, calm and collected DaBaby instructing cops of what had taken place ... with the man hollering in the background.

Following the shooting, DaBaby saluted himself for showing restraint. Now he can celebrate again.

