Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Suspended ... After Hard Foul On Gary Payton II

The Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks against the Warriors on Saturday -- the Memphis forward was just suspended one game after he injured Gary Payton II during Tuesday's game.

NBA exec, Byron Spruell, says Brooks is suspended without pay for "having made unnecessary and excessive contact against" Payton, which resulted in substantial injury to the son of the Hall of the Famer, Gary Payton.

GPII was running the court on a fast break when he received a pass from Draymond Green in transition ... when the lefty got vertical for a finish at the rim.

Brooks -- who presumably was trying to make a play on the driving Payton -- ended up clobbering Gary over his head ... causing him to land awkwardly and violently on his left arm.

Gary Payton II suffered a fractured elbow in GM2 after this foul by Dillon Brooks.



Steve Kerr: “Brooks broke the code.”



Steve Kerr: "Brooks broke the code."

As a result, Brooks hit the showers early ... as the refs assessed a flagrant 2 foul on the play and ejected him from the game.

Coach, Steve Kerr, was not pleased with Brooks' move on Payton -- a key member of the Dubs' rotation -- accusing Dillon of "breaking the code."

Payton II has since been diagnosed with a fractured elbow ... and is expected to miss a month of action, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.