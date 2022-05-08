LeBron James Parties Hard in Miami for Second Night at Carbone

Play video content TMZSports.com

LeBron James came back Saturday night to where he started the weekend ... at CARBONE BEACH in Miami Beach, and he partied his ass off!!!

LeBron was having a great time, drinking, dancing and hanging with pals. It's all part of Grand Prix weekend, and it was wild.

There were other celebs on hand ... Meek Mill showed up with some friends and was chilling with the crowd. Patrick Mahomes was also there with his wife Brittany Matthews.

But that's just the beginning of the roster ... Serena and Venus Williams, Travis Kelce, Lindsey Vonn, Kevin Love and lots of others showed up for a night of great food and partying.

LeBron didn't stop at Carbone ... at a point -- late in the evening -- he bailed and went to another club and partied most of the night.