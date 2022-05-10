Dave Chappelle's Alleged Attacker Denied Request For Release

The man arrested for attacking Dave Chappelle will remain behind bars, at least for now ... after a judge refused to reduce his bail.

Isaiah Lee was in court Tuesday, in Los Angeles ... asking for the judge to reduce his $30K bond, and to be released on his own recognizance. The judge denied the request and kept his bail the same. A photo from NBC 4 Los Angeles shows Lee looking solemn.

As we've told you, Lee has been charged with 4 misdemeanors, including possession of a weapon with intent to assault.

You'll recall ... Dave Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this month, when a guy lunged at him on stage ... just before tackling DC to the ground. Cops found a fake gun with a knife attached to the end of the barrel on the man.

Lee has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If he's convicted, he'd face up to 18 months in county jail ... but it's not likely he'll serve that much time.