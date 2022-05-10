Draymond Green Making $100K Donation To Honor Adreian Payne After Death

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is paying tribute to his former Michigan State teammate Adreian Payne ... honoring the late player with a $100k donation after he was tragically shot and killed on Monday.

The 3-time champ announced the gesture after the Warriors' 101-98 victory over the Grizzlies in the NBA playoffs ... saying he and his wife, Hazel, are going to make the charitable contribution in AP's name -- and hopes others will follow their lead.

"I call on my Spartan family, coach (Tom) Izzo, Magic (Johnson), Jaren Jackson, Miles Bridges ... all of my Spartan family, to come in," Draymond said Monday. "Let's do something in honor of Adreian."

As we reported, 31-year-old Payne, a native of Dayton, Ohio, was shot and killed in Florida ... and news of his death sent shockwaves throughout the sports world.

Draymond is hoping his teammate's legacy lives on -- whether it be naming something on the Michigan State campus in his honor or starting a scholarship in Dayton.

Draymond Green is going to reflect on Adreian Payne and the Game 4 win on his podcast because of his heavy emotions. But Draymond announced he and his wife plan to donation $100,000 to a foundation in honor of Payne. pic.twitter.com/6hFgGTR4lc — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 10, 2022 @MarkG_Medina

29-year-old Lawrence Dority was arrested after cops identified him as the shooter.

Green -- who played two seasons with AP in East Lansing -- was visibly emotional as he spoke with the media following the Warriors' win over Memphis.

"I'm going to go home and talk about Adreian," Draymond said. "I apologize. I will give you guys the greatest press conference after Wednesday's game."