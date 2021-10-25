NBA's Gerald Green Tattoos Kobe Bryant Play ... On Inner Bicep

Dozens of athletes and celebs have gotten Kobe Bryant tattoos in the wake of the NBA legend's passing, but Gerald Green's new Mamba ink might just top them all ...

The former NBA player -- who just announced his retirement last week -- revealed he had a pic of him defending Bryant tatted on his right arm recently.

The artwork is very cool -- it's a tat based on a photo of him trying to block Bryant's shot at the rim during a game when Green played for the Suns.

The piece is a big one ... it stretches from the top of Green's bicep almost all the way down to his inner elbow -- and it's all in black and white coloring.

Of course, Green made the move to honor Bryant -- someone he's never shied away from publicly praising.

Gerald Green at Toyota Center wearing a Kobe Bryant Jersey: “He meant a lot to me. He inspired me since I was a little kid.” Said he’s had that jersey for awhile: “I just never wore it because I’ve always been a Houston guy, but definitely got to show respect when it’s due.” pic.twitter.com/kGYr4lmbn0 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 31, 2020 @MarkBermanFox26

You'll recall, Green wore a #8 Bryant jersey to a game in the days following the ex-hooper's tragic death ... saying at the time that Kobe had inspired him since he was a child.

"I don't think anybody could ever achieve the things that he did," the 35-year-old said, adding, "There will never be another number 8 or 24. Never."