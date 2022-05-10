Gillie Da Kid Says He Has No Beef With Wiz Khalifa Despite IG Ban

Play video content It's Tricky with Raquel Harper

Gillie Da Kid says he's not holding a grudge against Wiz Khalifa ... despite the fact he thinks Wiz got him kicked off Instagram over a misinterpreted diss.

Here's the deal ... Gillie claims Wiz got him banned from IG because the "Black and Yellow" rapper didn't like a joke he made about Wiz's affinity for posting workout videos in biker shorts.

Gillie said on the "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper" podcast ... he was only kidding and is surprised Wiz can't take a joke because the dude's known for laughing and smoking weed all day.

U tell a ni$$a put sum shorts on he tells IG ur bullying him and gets ur page deactivated 🤦🏾‍♂️ ni$$a I was playing des rappers so pu$$y — GILLIE DA KING (@gilliedakid) April 9, 2022 @gilliedakid

While Gillie's had to start all over on the gram -- he had millions of followers before last month's ban -- he explains why there's no lingering beef with Wiz, at least on his end.

For his part, Wiz has denied any involvement ... despite Gillie claiming the ban stems from Wiz allegedly complaining to IG honchos about being bullied.