Rick Ross Squashes Tory Lanez Beef, Reveals Car Show Surprises

Play video content TMZ Hip Hop

Rick Ross is flashing his bubbly persona -- and, of course, some Belaire champagne -- as he ramps up for his huge car show by checking in with the crew at TMZ Hip Hop.

The Biggest Bawse appeared on Monday's episode to pour some tea on his first annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show ... but also clarified why he was hanging with Tory Lanez over the weekend.

Play video content

Fans might remember Rozay had some choice words for the Canadian singer shortly after the Megan Thee Stallion incident in 2020, and jokingly promised to get him into a Smart Car -- clever short joke!

During the interview, Rozay confirmed cooler heads prevailed, and after hanging with Tory in Vegas this past weekend -- that compact whip will pop up at Rick's car show on his Promise Land estate in Fayetteville, GA.

We got into a lot more with Rick ... including his plans to perform at the car show, his farming skills and why you won't see him whizzing around in a Tesla anytime soon.

Sounds like he's still a combustion engine guy, and car enthusiasts will see plenty of that on display come May 21 at Rick's crib.