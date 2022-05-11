Bodybuilder Calum Von Moger Fighting For Life In ICU After Jumping Out Window

Bodybuilding star Calum von Moger is reportedly fighting for his life after jumping out of a window and causing severe injury to his spine, according to multiple outlets.

Generation Iron, a popular bodybuilding website, reported the Australian actor and renowned bodybuilder jumped out of a second-story window on May 6 ... which they say left him hospitalized in critical condition.

The outlet says von Moger is in the ICU ... where he's undergone surgery to treat his injuries.

The reasoning behind the alleged act hasn't been confirmed, but there are reports the 31-year-old has had a rough go of it lately ... even feuding with his parents.

But, just last week, von Moger -- a 3x World Fitness Federation 'Mr. Universe' winner -- posted on social media, vowing to be a better person.

"Everyone has a past. We've all been through hard times. I admit. I messed up bad many times," he wrote.

"But I don't care about dwelling on negative thoughts of the past. All I care about is that I learn from my mistakes and become a better person. I'm trying my hardest to stay strong but I have my days too."

In addition to Calum's success on the stage, he's also been on the silver screen. In 2018, he portrayed bodybuilding god Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Bigger."

CvM has also been in other movies ... appearing in Generation Iron 2.

He's also a social media star ... accumulating over 3 million followers on Instagram.

Calum's also part of one of the best TMZ Sports clips ever ... when he, along with our cameraman, Andrew Capucetti, took their shirts off and made the pecs dance.

Since news of the incident hit the internet, there has been an outpouring of love and support for von Moger.