Shawn Porter Has No Plans To Return To Boxing, 'I'm Good!'

If you're waiting for Shawn Porter to unretire, you can stop right now ... 'cause the ex-boxing champ tells TMZ Sports he's hung up his boots for good.

Remember, the former 2x welterweight champ retired after his bout with Terence Crawford last November, ending his career with a 31-4-1 (17 KOs) record.

But, since it's been some time since he called it quits, we had to ask the 34-year-old if he's beginning to get the itch to come back.

"Nope! I'm good, man," Porter said with a laugh this week. "I was able to do everything I wanted to do by the time I was 34 in the sport of boxing."

"With that being said, I'm ready to move forward and conquer some other things out there in the world."

SP added, "Boxing is not it anymore for me."

Of course, Porter took his talents from the ring to the broadcasting industry as a boxing analyst ... and he's been super successful there.