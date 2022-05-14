Jan Blachowicz Believes He'll KO Aleksandar Rakic, Return Of 'Polish Power'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jan Blachowicz says he forgot to bring his "legendary Polish power" with him last time he stepped foot in the Octagon ... something he says will NOT happen when he fights UFC star Aleksandar Rakic Saturday in Las Vegas, telling TMZ Sports he's gunning for a knockout.

We talked to the 39-year-old former light heavyweight champ -- now the #1 ranked contender -- just days before his scrap with 30-year-old Rakic, the #3 ranked fighter. A win could earn either fighter a title shot, and Jan knows it.

"I'm very hungry, you know, because I lost something I love. I lost my treasure and I want to get this belt back," Blachowicz said ... "I need to. I want to defeat Aleksandar and be the next contender for the title. First of all, Saturday, Aleksandar, his chin and that's it."

Of course, Jan was defeated by now champ Glover Teixeira via rear-naked choke at UFC 267 in October 2021. It was a difficult pill to swallow for Jan, who never really got going in the fight.

But, the man known for his knockout-inducing power is ready to show he still packs a punch in the cage.

"I see my punches they are clean, they are powerful that I knock him out. This is what I see, this is what I want to do. I want to knock him out. I want to punch him with all my legendary Polish power out on him. This time I won't forget my legendary Polish power."

Jan knows Aleksandar -- who has only lost one time since 2012 -- is a very tough opponent.

"He tough guy, young guy, powerful with dynamic style, powerful kicks, good wrestling, good control on ground, so it's gonna be tough fight. I'm ready for tough fight."

Now, as you'd expect, Rakic has a different vision of how the fight will play out.

The 14-2 star says he plans to beat Jan, and then fight the winner of Glover and Jiri Prochazka ... who are set to fight on June 11 at UFC 275.