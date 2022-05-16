Amber Heard's Team Slams Depp as Victim Shamer

Amber Heard's team is lashing out at Johnny Depp as she braces for cross-examination, saying she expects Johnny's lawyer to do classic victim shaming.

Heard is finishing up her direct testimony, but before Johnny's lawyers have their chance, her team tells TMZ, "Today, we expect Depp's attorneys will instead pound away on the victim. We fear it will be equal parts shameful and desperate. And, the overwhelming evidence -- the truth -- is not on Depp's side."

They continued ... "The one thing we suspect Depp's attorneys will avoid is the central issue of this trial: does Amber or any woman have the First Amendment Right of freedom of speech."

The freedom of speech argument is a little off, because this is a defamation case, and the law is clear ... if someone lies bout someone else and that lie causes damage to a person's reputation, it's not protected speech. That's the issue before the jury.

The case was put on ice for a week ... unusual since it was in the middle of Amber's testimony.

