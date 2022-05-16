Norman Reedus Finally Reveals Baby's Name, Gives Advice to Kylie Jenner

Play video content TMZ.com

Now that Norman Reedus is coming clean about his child's name -- after 3 years of silence -- he knows, more than most, what Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going through with their baby naming sitch.

We got with the 'Walking Dead' star at LAX and asked about his daughter, Nova, and any words of wisdom he might have for Trav and Kylie ... who still haven't gone public with their baby boy's name.

Norman says he and partner Diane Kruger only decided to share Nova's name because she's not so little anymore ... otherwise, they'd continue keeping things as private as possible.

He also had some advice for Kylie and Travis, telling us they shouldn't feel pressure to share the name.

As we've reported, Kylie and Travis announced they were changing their baby's name a month after welcoming him to the world. They'd initially named him Wolf Jacques Webster, but later said the handle just didn't fit.