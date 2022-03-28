Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Process to Change Baby Wolf's Name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were quick to decide baby Wolf's name wasn't right for their newborn son ... but to legally change a name ain't as easy as you'd think.

As we reported, Kylie announced earlier this week she and Travis were changing Wolf's name because, "We just really didn't feel like it was him." However, the process to actually get it done can take weeks, if not months from start to finish.

Here's the process ...

- First, Kylie and Travis will need to file a petition for a name change, and something like this is routinely approved by a judge -- in this case, an L.A. County Superior Court judge. The only real basis to deny a name change is if the new name was designed to be used to defraud or deceive, and that's clearly not the case here.

- Once the judge puts his/her John Hancock on the petition, it's sent up to Sacramento and processed by the state. It usually takes 6-8 weeks. Looks like lots of people are unhappy with their name.

- The state will then amend the birth certificate to reflect the new name.

Of course, there was recently another significant name change in the family -- when (former) baby Wolf's uncle Kanye West changed his name to Ye. That process took almost 2 months to complete ... so with patience comes great change.