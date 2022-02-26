Kylie Jenner Back in Action Just 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner is back in action -- checking out real estate -- just three weeks after giving birth to her second child ... and she's got her mom right by her side.

Check out these pics of Kris, Kylie and a couple others checking out a home under construction in So. Cal ... unclear if the pad already belongs to Kylie, or if she's scoping it out to buy.

The 24-year-old mommy of two looks great, and we're told Stormi came along for the ride. Family sources tell us the 4-year-old loves helping with Wolf.

It's the first time we've seen Kylie since she and Travis Scott welcomed their son, Wolf Jacques Webster, into the world on February 2nd.

TMZ broke the story, Wolf's middle name is an ode to his famous pops ... Travis' real name is Jacques Webster. Interestingly enough, Kylie's middle name is Kristen -- after her mom -- the middle name shout-outs continue.

We're still waiting on the first full pics of Wolf. In announcing his birth, Kylie posted a pic of Stormi holding her baby brother's hand, but all we see is his hand.