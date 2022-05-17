NHL Star Mitch Marner Carjacked At Gunpoint ... In Toronto

Horrifying situation for NHL star Mitch Marner on Monday night ... the Maple Leafs forward was carjacked at gunpoint by multiple people in Toronto.

The Toronto Police Service tells TMZ Sports the incident went down at around 7:46 PM ... when three suspects -- two with handguns and one with a knife -- approached a black Range Rover.

The TPS does not name victims of crimes ... but Marner, according to multiple reports, was driving the Range Rover at the time.

Cops say the three suspects ended up jacking the vehicle -- and fled in it. Police said they're now searching the area.

Thankfully, cops added, there were no injuries in the incident.

According to the Toronto Sun -- which first reported the news -- Marner was "shaken up" on the scene, but was otherwise unharmed. He's expected to meet with media members on Tuesday.