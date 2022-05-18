Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Man Arrested For Shooting Johnny Cash Water Tank, Causing Hilarious Leak

5/18/2022 9:44 AM PT
A person cops believe to be responsible for shooting a Johnny Cash silhouette, causing a hilarious leak, is in custody and facing felony charges.

Officials arrested Timothy Sled on Monday, for shooting the 50,000-gallon water tank in Kingsland, Arkansas. He's been hit with 2 felony charges, one for criminal mischief and another for impairing the operation of a vital public utility.

Chief Deputy at Cleveland County Sheriff's Department Gary Young tells us they were led to Sled after an investigation that included local surveillance ... and there's still a possibility a second person will be arrested.

As we reported, the bullet struck the perfect spot to look like Cash was peeing, and caused a leak in the water tank for nearly a week. While it was a sight to see ... officials estimated the tank lost about 30k gallons of water per day, and cost $5k to fix.

