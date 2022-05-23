Kourtney Kardashian's Son, Reign Disick, Tells Photogs 'Give Us a Break'

Play video content

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's extravagant wedding was definitely a picture-worthy event -- but, there's one dude who was NOT down with photo ops -- Kourt's son, Reign Disick.

Walking alongside Kim Kardashian and North West ... Kourt's 7-year-old son gave paps the ol' "no pictures" on his way to see his mom exchange vows. Evidently, the photographers didn't scatter fast enough, because Reign loudly added ... "Give us a break!"

It's hilarious ... while he's the youngest of the 3 walking to the wedding, he's the one to speak up and give the paparazzi a piece of his mind.

Play video content

As you know, Sunday marked Kourtney and Travis' 3rd time tying the knot.

They went all out ... exchanging vows in front of family and friends at the seaside compound of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in Portofino, Italy.

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time a little member of the Kardashian clan fired off at photogs. It's almost like Reign took a page out of his big cousin's book.

Play video content

Remember ... North told off paparazzi a few years ago, while leaving the extremely popular Museum of Ice Cream.