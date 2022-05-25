Ricky Williams Changes Legal Name To Errick Miron To Fix 'Imbalance' In Marriage

Play video content The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Call Ricky Williams Errick Miron now ... the former Miami Dolphins star announced he's legally changed his name -- saying he made the move, in part, to try to fix an "imbalance" in his marriage with his wife.

Williams -- whose birth name is Errick -- joined “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” last week ... where he confirmed that he's assumed the last name of his wife, Linnea Miron, following their marriage.

The 45-year-old told the show he made the name change official about a year-and-a-half ago ... saying it was something he had been strongly considering once he and Linnea tied the knot.

"Something I've been thinking about and talking about, and I finally went through the steps and I went to the social security office with my marriage certificate and I went through the process," the aforementioned Williams said.

"It was quick and easy and it felt meaningful," he added. "It felt really meaningful."

Errick -- who spent 11 seasons in the NFL, rushing for over 10,000 yards -- said the motive for him making the drastic change was after he felt his wife was being overshadowed by him.

Errick said his wife -- who's an attorney -- can hold her own in social circles, but he acknowledged that when she's around him, she found herself neglected due to his fame.

As a result, Errick said he started brainstorming ways he could address it all ... and came up with the idea to take her last name.

"I've found that that's been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy, and trust in my relationship," he said.

Errick added that Williams “is not even really” his last name.

"My grandma, obviously, back then you don't say anything," Errick explained. "And so, Williams was her husband's name, but wasn't my dad's father. So, Williams is not even really my last name."