Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods Visit White House To Support Biden's Police Reform Bill

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods were present as President Joe Biden signed a monumental Police Reform Bill on Wednesday ... visiting the White House on the second anniversary of George Floyd's death.

26-year-old Towns made the trip to 1600 Penn with Woods to watch #46 sign the executive order into law ... which was inspired in part by Floyd's tragic passing in 2020.

KAT -- who plays for the Timberwolves in Minnesota, where Floyd died -- joined members of George's family for the signing of the bill ... including Gianna Floyd, his young daughter.

TMZ Sports spoke with Towns while he was out in D.C. ... asking the three-time All-Star if he thought the bill was a good sign for the country.

"It's a step in the right direction," Towns told us.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was also in attendance for the historic moment ... as the President and his administration continued to push their agenda for police reform.

Throughout the day, Vice President Kamala Harris was photographed going over what appears to be the bill with Gianna at a podium.