Karl-Anthony Towns Surprises Jordyn Woods W/ Romantic Getaway, New Tom Ford Wardrobe

Play video content

Karl-Anthony Towns is making boyfriends all over the world look bad ... the NBA star surprised girlfriend Jordyn Woods with a super romantic weekend getaway for their 2nd anniversary!

Woods shared some of the lovely moments from the weekend ... saying the Minnesota Timberwolves center brought her to the same place President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie had their honeymoon.

FYI, the Kennedys spent a couple of weeks at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, CA, after getting married in 1953.

KAT showered Jordyn with jewelry, a new Chanel and Tom Ford wardrobe along with a personal photographer for a getaway photoshoot.

"I had no idea we were going anywhere," Woods said, "and Karl surprised me with a weekend trip to the same resort John and Jackie Kennedy had their honeymoon, an entire wardrobe, an amazing photoshoot with a top photographer, and an unforgettable experience."

That's not it ... Woods was also surprised with several private dinners, including one on a sandy beach with a guitarist -- and a spa day plus golf.

"I love you @karltowns!!," Woods said, "You make me feel like a queen and always remind me everyday."

"Best anniversary weekend."

This marks the 2nd anniversary for the couple who made it official back in 2020. Last year KAT credited Woods with changing his life, and turning him into a better man.