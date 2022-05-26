Zlatan Ibrahimović Had '20 Injections,' Weekly Knee Drainage Prior To ACL Surgery

Soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimović says he went through hell the past six months while playing with "no ACL" in his left knee ... revealing Thursday he had "20 injections" in the leg and "never suffered so much."

The AC Milan superstar added the knee that he injured roughly one year ago required weekly drainage ... and he had to take painkillers daily in order to compete on the field with his squad this past season.

"I was only able to train with the team 10 times in the last six months," Zlatan said in a social media post Thursday morning.

"Barely slept for six months because of the pain. Never suffered so much on and off the pitch."

Zlatan, though, had the ligament repaired on Wednesday -- and despite his team saying he'd be out for roughly the next eight months -- he seemed to be in good spirits while reflecting on everything he did in 2022 to help his squad win the Serie A title.

"I made something impossible to something possible," said Zlatan, who was somehow able to score eight goals in 27 appearances this season despite the injury.

"In my mind I had only one objective, to make my teammates and coach champions of Italy because I made them a promise."

"Today I have a new ACL and another trophy."