TikTok Chemical Peel Victim Gets Laser Treatments for Discoloration

The TikToker who claims he received the chemical peel from hell -- which left his skin badly disfigured -- is finally finding some relief after undergoing laser treatments to correct the discoloration.

Neyo White flew to L.A. in March, to see Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr. Jason Emer, to get several treatments to help with the discoloration on his face.

We're told, they did several treatments to help even out his tone, stimulate new skin growth, produce collagen and plump his skin, which usually all totals around $30K.

The results were almost immediate, and Neyo felt confident and optimistic about his skin looking better. He was advised to let his skin heal for a few months and return in May for a check-up ... and the results have been amazing.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we reported, Neyo went viral after going to a spa in Georgia in February for a chemical peel ... and he ended up with a completely discolored face full of burns. He told us, it was so bad he sued the spa.