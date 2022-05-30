Celebs Posted Poolside -- Happy Memorial Day!

These celebrities have been slipping into ... and out of ... their skimpiest swimwear to frolic in a little fresh water in 2022 and shared the crystal clear moments on social media for you to lap up!

Things are going swimmingly for Kim Kardashian, Simone Biles and Eric Decker who all enjoyed their water time with their swim-pressive pool shots. Camila Cabello, Olivia Jade and Justine Skye joined adult swim ... giving you a glimpse into what it's like to go swimming with the stars!

So grab your most trendy inflatable and float through our gallery of celebrities who are straight-up poolside chillin'!