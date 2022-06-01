Cops Suspect Master P's Daughter Died from Drug Overdose

Master P's family is grieving the loss of his daughter, Tytyana Miller, and cops are working to determine exactly how she died, with initial evidence suggesting it was an overdose.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... drug paraphernalia was found at the scene of Tytyana's death, indicating it might have killed her ... but there were no substances present on the scene.

We're told the autopsy has been completed, but toxicology results will take several weeks.

As we've reported with other cases, fentanyl has been a silent killer in many OD deaths. Our law enforcement sources tell us there's no evidence right now it's connected to Tytyana's death -- but if it shows up in toxicology, we're told LAPD investigators will go into overdrive to find out who supplied the drugs.

As we reported, Master P made the devastating announcement he'd lost Tytyana over the holiday weekend. While he and his family are mourning, Master P tells TMZ ... "The only way that we are going to heal and grow from this is with the truth. It has been a long and painful journey for our family, my daughter has been battling with this since 2015. Mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue and we hope to turn this tragedy into a testimony."

He adds, "As a father, I have always established parameters to protect my children. Unfortunately, when they become adults, they have the legal right to choose who to have relationships with whether healthy or unhealthy."

Tytyana's brother, Lil Romeo, also posted a heartfelt message about his sister, saying, "We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister."

Amazingly, even as he grieves, Master P is thinking about other families in the same situation -- "I put my faith and trust in God, I realize that no person is exempt from pain or death. Every day families are dealing with the loss of their loved ones due to mental illness and substance abuse. I have committed to invest my time, resources and passion to help other families affected by these same issues. Our healing process will not end in grief, we will celebrate my daughter's life. Tytyana was inspiring, uplifting, artistic and a loving person who deeply cared for others."