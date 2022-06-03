AEW Wrestler Sammy Guevara Proposes To GF Tay Conti At Eiffel Tower

Take notes, fellas ... AEW superstar Sammy Guevara popped the question by proposing to his pro wrestling star girlfriend, Tay Conti, at the Eiffel Tower in Paris -- and she said YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Guevara, 28, asked Tay, real name Taynara Melo de Carvalho, to be his wife with one of the world's most iconic (and romantic) structures as a backdrop.

In classic, old-school fashion, Sammy got down on one knee before asking Conti -- who he's been dating since December -- to marry him.

26-year-old Conti wore a mauve pink, rose-gold colored dress ... while Sammy sported a green suit, white shirt and a paisley green tie. They looked stunning!

Of course, Tay managed to show off the new rock her future hubby got her, while Sammy held the Brazilian wrestler in his arms with a massive smile.

Sammy and Tay are regularly paired together on AEW programming ... and it appears they have undeniable chemistry both on and off-screen.