Johnny Depp Back in Concert As Crowd Screams, 'Innocent!'

Play video content TMZ.com

Johnny Depp could have been Paul McCartney in Scotland Friday night ... the crowd went wild when he took the stage as fans screamed, "INNOCENT, INNOCENT!!!"

Johnny was back in action with Jeff Beck, this time at the Glasgow Concert Hall. The venue was packed to the gills, as 3,000 fans showed deafening approval as Johnny sang cover songs like "What's Going On?" and "Isolation."

You don't hear the crowd scream "innocent" in the video, but yeah, it happened.

Johnny was clearly in a great mood, but didn't laugh or joke ... especially about you know what.

Johnny sang and played guitar for around half an hour, and the crowd loved it. He came back for an encore ... The Beatle's "A Day in the Life," which, by the way, begins, "I read the news today ...."

Yeah, the news has been good for Johnny this week, with his resounding courtroom victory over Amber Heard.