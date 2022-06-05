Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Playoff Jersey From Rookie Year Sells For $2.73 Mil!

Kobe Bryant's game-worn Lakers jersey from his first playoff series -- the only one publicly known/available -- just sold for a riiiiiiidiculous amount of money ... $2,735,546 million, to be exact!

The threads were on the block at SCP Auctions ... and after 26 bids, the purple and gold Lakers home jersey went for 7 figures.

As we previously reported, Bryant wore the jersey on at least five occasions ... including two home games during the 1996-1997 NBA playoff series against Karl Malone, John Stockton, and the Utah Jazz.

The playoff games were played on May 8 and May 10, 1997. On the 8th, the Lakers won 104-84. Bryant dropped 19 points in just over 19 minutes.

During game 4 on May 10, 1997, L.A. -- down two games to one -- was defeated 110-95. Mamba, who came off the bench that series, had a down game, scoring 9 points in 28 minutes.

It was some of the last losing Bryant -- who ultimately won 5 NBA titles -- would experience in the postseason.

SCP also had a rare -- likely one-of-one -- signed 1997 Precious Metal Gems Kobe card on the auction block ... which sold for over $403K!

The identity of the fan who put in the winning bid for the jersey is currently unknown ... but, we can confirm the person's wealthy.