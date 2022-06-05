Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Playoff Jersey From Rookie Year Sells For $2.73 Mil!

Kobe Bryant Rookie Jersey Sells For $2.73 Million!! ... Game Worn During '96-'97 Playoffs

6/5/2022 12:40 AM PT
kobe bryant
Getty/SCP Auctions Composite

Kobe Bryant's game-worn Lakers jersey from his first playoff series -- the only one publicly known/available -- just sold for a riiiiiiidiculous amount of money ... $2,735,546 million, to be exact!

The threads were on the block at SCP Auctions ... and after 26 bids, the purple and gold Lakers home jersey went for 7 figures.

kobe bryant
Getty

As we previously reported, Bryant wore the jersey on at least five occasions ... including two home games during the 1996-1997 NBA playoff series against Karl Malone, John Stockton, and the Utah Jazz.

The playoff games were played on May 8 and May 10, 1997. On the 8th, the Lakers won 104-84. Bryant dropped 19 points in just over 19 minutes.

During game 4 on May 10, 1997, L.A. -- down two games to one -- was defeated 110-95. Mamba, who came off the bench that series, had a down game, scoring 9 points in 28 minutes.

It was some of the last losing Bryant -- who ultimately won 5 NBA titles -- would experience in the postseason.

SCP also had a rare -- likely one-of-one -- signed 1997 Precious Metal Gems Kobe card on the auction block ... which sold for over $403K!

The identity of the fan who put in the winning bid for the jersey is currently unknown ... but, we can confirm the person's wealthy.

Kobe Bryant Jersey Auction
Launch Gallery
The Epic Auction Launch Gallery
SCP Auctions

The bank account may be $3 mil lighter, but whoever the buyer, they now own one of the coolest Kobe items to hit the block in a long time.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later