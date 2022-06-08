Kanye Hanging Out with OnlyFans Model Monica Corgan

Kanye West has another female friend in his life, and she's someone he's previously mentioned in his music ... swimwear and OnlyFans model Monica Corgan.

Ye had previously been linked to model and Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones, but sources tell us they're no longer a thing. Corgan and Ye popped up together at a showing of "Top Gun: Maverick" over the weekend ... leading to speculation she was Kanye's new fling.

However, sources connected to Monica tell us they've actually been off and on for a while now, so the movie date wasn't totally shocking.

What's more ... Kanye's rapped about Corgan in the past in a leaked song with Andre 3000 when he said, "So don't text me like I'm Juanita JCV / Or more important, Monica Corgan, who was there for me."

23-year-old Corgan has done a ton of modeling collabs, and her OnlyFans account -- which is a $19/month subscription -- boasts more than 400 postings.