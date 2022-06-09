Sam Asghari Hits The Gym Hours Before Britney Spears Wedding

Play video content BACKGRID

Sam Asghari is gettin' his final reps in before he ties the knot with Britney Spears -- no, not practicing his vows -- he's getting a pump at the gym.

Sam was spotted leaving the gym in Thousand Oaks Thursday, just hours before his big day. Can't blame him for getting away for a bit -- the guy's gotta look his best for his soon-to-be bride -- and all of the couple's friends and family that'll be in attendance.

On his way out, Sam was peppered with questions -- including who'd walk Britney down the aisle and why her boys aren't coming -- but he kept quiet.

Play video content