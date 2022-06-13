Russell Westbrook Receives Key To Oklahoma City

Russell Westbrook might be a Laker, but he'll always be welcome in Oklahoma City ... which is why the point guard just received a key to the city!!

The 33-year-old superstar -- who won the MVP award with the Thunder in the 2016-17 season -- was on hand at Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City for the honor.

Russell Westbrook was given a key to the city. pic.twitter.com/HdjnJtJrvD — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) June 13, 2022 @joe_mussatto

"We are so grateful for all @russwest44 has done for our city through the years," Mayor David Holt said. "And we want him to know he’s welcome here anytime."

"To make sure Russ can always come back home to OKC, I gave him the Key to the City."

The Mayor also cut the ribbon for a new futsal/basketball court, which was funded by Russ and his Why Not? foundation.

"This new court at Capitol Hill HS in South OKC demonstrates Russ’s continued commitment to the kids of @okcps and the people of OKC," David said.

We are so grateful for all @russwest44 has done for our city through the years, and we want him to know he’s welcome here anytime. To make sure Russ can always come back home to OKC, I gave him the Key to the City. pic.twitter.com/zrQK5yxRRf — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) June 13, 2022 @davidfholt

Aside from his on-court accomplishments, Russ is known to have an active role in charitable work through his foundation -- which helps inspire children to achieve their dreams -- including backpack and shoe drives ... as well as handing out meals on Thanksgiving.

Of course, Westbrook spent the majority of his NBA career in OKC ... where he helped the team reach the Finals in 2012, and became the franchise's all-time leading scorer.