David Koechner Body Cam Footage Shows Field Sobriety Tests During DUI Bust

David Koechner Body Cam of Field Sobriety Tests ... (Not So Good) Before Arrest

6/14/2022 12:50 AM PT
David Koechner looked a bit like a deer in headlights during his latest DUI bust -- one that couldn't stand up all that straight ... at least based on this police body cam footage.

The "Anchorman" star's run-in with cops in Ohio earlier this month can now be seen on video obtained by TMZ ... and in it, you see him bombing -- according to police -- some field sobriety tests after he's pulled over on the road.

The cop who ends up running the show actually has a funny little "I know you" encounter when he realizes who Koechner is, but it doesn't seem like he's too star-struck -- because he proceeds, trying to get a read on whether DK had one too many.

After going through the gauntlet of drunk exams, the cop ends up putting David in handcuffs -- telling him he's under arrest ... with the actor admitting this is his 2nd in 6 months.

We're told Koechner was arrested, processed at the station, and then eventually released with a court summons. The summons dings him on 3 separate counts ... driving while impaired, refusal to submit for a breathalyzer or urine sample and driving on a suspended license.

It's bad news for Champ Kind. As we said, this is his 2nd such arrest in a very short window. If convicted, he could end up getting some jail time.

