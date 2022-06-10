'Anchorman' Star David Koechner Busted for DUI

"Anchorman" star David Koechner has been busted again for drinking and driving -- this time while away from home on tour.

According to online records, Koechner was nabbed in Southern Ohio just before 2 AM on June 4 for operating a vehicle under the influence. A law enforcement source tells us a State Trooper noticed Koechner swerve, pulled him over, and allegedly smelled alcohol on his breath.

Koechner received a ticket for the offense, and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

As for why he was in Ohio -- Koechner's on tour -- and hosted "The Office" trivia night later that day in Ironton. Koechner played the character Todd Packer on the show.

It's not the first time this year he's been busted for drinking and driving. The actor and comedian was charged with DUI and hit and run following a New Year's Eve arrest in Los Angeles. During that incident, cops say, he blew two tires before stopping and blew a .13 BAC in the field and a .12 once back at the station.